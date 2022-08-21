The Radio, Television, Theatre Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), has faulted the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over the revocation of licenses of 52 broadcast stations, urging the regulator to rescind its decision.

Admitting that the Commission has the constitutional power to revoke licences, RATTAWU, however, described the NBC’s action as “untimely,” noting that information is the oxygen of democracy.

In a statement signed by the Union’s general secretary, Akpausoh Akpausoh, on Sunday, RATTAWU said revoking the licenses of 52 Television and Radio stations and directing their total shutdown implies limiting the possibility of voter education and other electioneering activities.

Akpausoh said the timing of the revocation was not auspicious enough, citing the forthcoming 2023 elections and insecurity bedevilling the country.

“This portends great danger and disservice to the nation,” he said.

Recall that the NBC had on Friday revoked the licenses of the AIT/Ray Power FM of DAAR Communication Ltd, Silverbird TV Network and 50 other TV and Radio stations over N2.6 billion debts.

“However, the prevailing climate makes such an action untimely and fraught with grave consequences.

“This is because most of these stations were yet to recover from the COVID-19 shock,” he said.

Akpausoh also recalls that the affected stations were brave enough to sustain their services during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said that RATTAWU had earlier made a case that the broadcast stations be given special COVID-19 palliative, considering their societal roles.

“From the foregoing, it is needless to say that the broadcast environment is not healthy and friendly.

“Therefore, decisions that affect the broadcast environment should be taken with absolute guidance and consideration.

“The action of NBC is unilateral. It is not a product of stakeholders of the broadcast industry. Therefore, it stands to be half clever,” he said.

The general secretary said that lack of payment of license fees could never be tantamount to a threat to national security.

Akpausoh also said the union was worried about the multiplier effects that the action of NBC would have on the workers of the affected organisations.

“Therefore, any government organisation that means well for citizens will not do anything that will compound the situation.

“It is on the strength of the foregoing that RATTAWU, while urging the indebted stations to do the needful, also frowns at the action of NBC.

“RATTAWU, therefore, call on NBC to call a stakeholders meeting where the issues would be discussed,” he stated.