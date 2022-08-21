Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, was on target as Napoli thrashed Monza 4-0 in Sunday’s Serie A clash.

The Nigerian international, who was making his second league appearance this season, could have put the host in the lead in the early part of the game but his shot failed to hit target.

However, Osimhen netted the second goal in the 46th minute after Kvaratskhelia had given Napoli the lead in the 35th minute.

It was the second goal for Osimhen in the season. He was also a constant threat for Monza defenders.

Kvaratskhelia grabbed his brace in the 62nd minute before Min-jae Kim made it 4-0 in the 92nd minute to seal the maximum points.

The victory put Napoli on top of the Serie A table with six points while Monza sit bottom on zero point.