The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) denied the reported meeting between its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

RCCG said contrary to the report, Pastor Adeboye never met with Tinubu over the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket.

An online newspaper (not LEADERSHIP) had reported that Tinubu met with Adeboye over the weekend on the contentious Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the APC.

But, a statement from the church on Tuesday dismissed the report.

The statement reads in parts: “It has come to our notice that some new outlets are reporting that a meeting between Pastor E.A. Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God worldwide and former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, was held a few days back at the Redemption Camp where our esteemed father in the Lord was said to have supported the preferred candidature of the party.

“Pastor E.A. Adeboye and RCCG have not and will not endorse any candidate for the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.”

The church further warned newspapers to desist from spreading false information about Pastor Adeboye and the RCCG as “It defeats the code and ethics of journalism and the full weight of the law will be employed if such happens in future.”