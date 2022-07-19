The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has congratulated the Osun State governor-elect, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his victory at the just-concluded governorship election in the State.

The NGF is a non-partisan platform of all 36 democratically-elected State Governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria irrespective of political affiliations.

At the Forum, according to a statement by the chairman of the forum and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, he said all governors are served equally and respectfully.

Fayemi said the NGF wishes Adeleke success as he takes up the challenges that await him in his exalted office in Osun State.

He said, “The Forum Secretariat assures Yur Excellency of its full support as you embark on this new journey towards elevating your state to a higher level.

“We look forward to working with you and assure you of our commitment to provide outstanding services in line with global best practices and hope that you will in turn trust the Forum’s machinery to at all times provide you professional technical and administrative support.

“We wish you God’s guidance, strength, direction and the wisdom to deliver on your mandate to your people. Your Excellency, once again, congratulations and welcome to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.”