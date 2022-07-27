Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has unveiled a series of activities to celebrate 70 years of God’s faithfulness since the existence of the church in Nigeria in a gathering tagged “Perfect Jubilee Convention”.

In a statement he read at a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, continental overseer (North Africa) of the church, Pastor Joseph Obayemi, said this year’s convention is unique and important as a church because it symbolises a major landmark in the church epochal and divinely-orchestrated history.

“RCCG was divinely revealed to our late Founder and General Superintendent, Rev. Josiah Akindayomi, in the year 1952. His obedience, zeal, trust in God and commitment to prayer and the word of God truthfully watered the mustard seed that God planted 70 years ago into a behemoth and colossal kingdom vehicle the world is seeing today.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God brag that it has taken the gospel of the Kingdom of God to more than 197 nations and territories of the world with millions of souls saved. In addition, the church said it has been committed to human capital development and we are grateful to God that many millions of lives have encountered God, discovered and fulfilled their purpose through the Church.

“The church has equally impacted lives, communities and nations through our various social impact and investment programmes and as a covenant church that was birthed by God’s covenant and still living God’s covenant, we are well aware of our responsibility to the Kingdom of God, our nation of origin and the world at large.”

That is why our celebration of Jubilee means a lot more than just a celebration of our 70 years of existence” he stressed,” Obayemi said.

Obayemi said the jubilee represents a year of harvest of souls into the kingdom of God, deliverance of many from captivity and turning many slaves into kings and priests through the salvation of Jesus Christ.

He said Jubilee is a season where the mission sees God liberating Nigeria from the many challenges the nation is currently facing. He expressed confidence Nigeria will become the delight of all nations.

“As a global church, we affirm our commitment to global peace and the prosperity of nations, families and individuals. Our belief is that this year of Jubilee will mark a total turn around for the world economically and in many other ramifications. God will be asserting His authority as the sovereign owner and ruler of all nations.

“We want to use this medium to appreciate God in the life of our father-in-the-Lord and our leader, our beloved General Overseer Pastor E.A. Adeboye and his wife, Pastor (Mrs) Folu Adeboye for exemplary leadership and yielding to God in taking the Church to where God has destined it to be.

“We also use this medium to acknowledge and appreciate God in the lives of members of the leadership of the Church, Pastors, ministers, workers, members and other men and women of note that God has used at one point or the other to bring us to where we are today,” he stated.

