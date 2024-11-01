A Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor, Olusegun Oluleye, has been honoured in Morocco for returning 430 dirhams (N192,000), which was overpaid to him by a money changer.

Oluleye, who works with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), was recognised for his honesty at a workshop organised by North East Consultancy Limited.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, Oluleye said the incident occurred at a bureau de change in Morocco.

He narrated that he promptly notified the chief executive officer of North-East Consultancy Limited, Ahmed Gombe, after he discovered the error, adding that Gombe verified the overpayment and arranged for the money to be returned to the shop owner.

“I am always content with what I have and believe in returning what doesn’t belong to me,” he said.

“I encourage Nigerians to uphold honesty and act as ambassadors for their country wherever they go.”

For his part, Gombe described Oluleye as the “workshop’s outstanding participant,” commending his “exceptional behaviour and exemplary conduct.”

The Moroccan Tourism Agency and local police also lauded Oluleye’s integrity, describing him as a “true ambassador” of Nigeria.