The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Province 11, Abuja, has called on Nigerian women to put their trust in God and also embrace government initiatives at all levels.

The province believed that God put in place governments at all levels to initiate positive programmes that could be beneficial to the citizenry, hence women should embrace it.

Speaking on Saturday at the Zonal Sisters Convention, 2025, organised by the RCCG Everlasting Light Zone, Lugbe Abuja, Wife of the Pastor in Charge of the Province, Pastor Mary Folorunsho, said women should not hate the government but embrace government initiatives in the area of health, empowerment programmes and others.

The zonal sisters convention, tagged,”Anchoring on the sure and steadfast hope” featured a visit to orphanage, special prayers for the nation, special ministration by the zonal women, expert on parenting, gospel fitness coach, among others.

Folorunsho said: “I am encouraging all of us that there are lots of benefits when we put our trust in the Lord, no matter what you are facing God is ready to turn it around and to make you to laugh and to share your testimony.

“I want to encourage all the fellow women around the world and especially in Nigeria that God loves you, give your life to Jesus and they should not go against the government.

“Whatever the government are doing God is the one that put them there, be praying for them and as you are praying for them there are a lot of benefits women can receive from the governments, like health benefits, loan to do business, and from that business God will elevate you, the business will blossom and you will enjoy yourself.

“I am encouraging all of us that we should not loose hope because there is hope in the Lord. When you have Jesus you have everything and your hope will be renewed and restored,” Pastor Folorunsho stated.

For the Everlasting Light Zonal Pastor, Dr David Okoror, the nation was going through a lot but when the women pray and guide their families on the path of righteousness the country will get out of the quagmire.

“This program is re-emphasizing the role of the church, particularly the mothers, that they are the one that build society, that they are the ones that build homes.

“The society is going through a very hard time where children are going haywire. We have crimes, corruption, and the women are the home builders. They are the one that are in charge of the husband and the children, so they have a lot of influence. And this convention had brought together women to remind them of their role as builders of home, builders of societies and builders of nations.”

Okoror, a security expert and prominent analyst believed there is hope for Nigeria as soon as women can pray and do the right things.

He also asked Nigerian women to place their hopes in Jesus, adding that government can say their own but the primary source of hope that will never disappoint is Jesus.

Speaking on the focus of the convention, the wife of the zonal pastor, Pastor Justina Okoror, described the event as a transformational for the attendees.

According to her, the programme is meant to bring healing to the world, to Nigeria, to the church and to individuals.

“It is meant to be a transformation programme in the lives of those that come to the arena. For students it will teach them how to achieve their career and for those working it will help them on how to get to the zenith of their careers successfully. The programme will the parents on good parenting, among others,” she added.