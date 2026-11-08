Chieftains of the Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State have expressed mixed reactions to the campaign visit of President Bola Tinubu, who is also the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

Speaking during the rally, which was held at the Adokiye Amesiamaka Stadium, Igwurita-Ali in Ikwerre local government area of the state, Tinubu assured Governor Siminalayi Fubara that he would nod regret his decisions supporting his reelection bid.

Fubara also promised the President the people of the state will ensure three million votes for the President and other APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates in the state.

Speaking on the visit of the President, an APC chieftain, Princewill Dike, said Tinubu has shown commitment to the development of Rivers State and Nigeria.

Dike described Saturday’s Rainbow Coalition presidential campaign rally at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt, as a defining moment in the political history of the state.

He stated that the event demonstrated the growing unity, political strength and commitment of Rivers people to the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027 and other Rainbow Coalition candidates in the state.

The APC chieftian said the massive turnout of political leaders, party faithful, supporters and residents from across the state showed the confidence reposed in Tinubu’s leadership and the political coordination of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Dike said Tinubu’s remarks on the nation’s economic challenges and reforms reflected the determination of the Federal Government to address structural problems inherited from previous administrations.

“Tinubu is not the cause of Nigeria’s economic woes, but he is not resting on his oars in correcting the economic mismanagement of past administrations,” Dike said.

The APC chieftain urged Nigerians to evaluate government policies within the broader context of national recovery and sustainable development.

He said the President’s response to concerns about hunger and rising cost of living was a reminder that the challenges require deliberate reforms, responsible leadership and collective sacrifice.

Dike particularly commended Wike for the impressive mobilisation at the rally, describing him as a political leader whose organisational capacity, grassroots connections and strategic understanding of Rivers politics had continued to attract national attention.

He noted that Wike’s reference to the completion of the Bonny-Bodo Road, the establishment of the Federal University of Environment in Ogoniland and the appointment of at least 47 Rivers indigenes into federal positions demonstrated the importance of constructive engagement with the Federal Government.

He also said Wike’s challenge to former Governor Chibuike Amaechi to account for projects and financial transactions during his administration was significant, insisting that accountability remains an essential element of democratic leadership.

Dike described Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s promise to deliver not less than three million votes for Tinubu in 2027 as a major statement of political commitment.

He said the warm embrace between Tinubu and Fubara after the governor’s address was a powerful symbol of reconciliation, unity and willingness of leaders to work together despite previous disagreements.

He urged Rivers people, particularly youths, women and community leaders, to sustain their support for Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, stressing that 2027 would provide an opportunity to consolidate the gains of ongoing reforms.

Dike expressed confidence that the cooperation between Tinubu, Wike and Fubara would further strengthen Rivers State’s position in infrastructure, federal appointments, economic opportunities and development of the Niger Delta.

Also speaking with LEADERSHIP, spokesmen of the Rainbow Coalition in the state, Hon. Chibike Ikenga, said the outcome was an indication that the coalition is working in the state

Ikenga said: “You saw the outcome, it is welcoming, it is expected; it shows that Rainbow Coalition is working in Rivers State. It shows that we are all working together to deliver our president and our candidate.

“The trooping out of the cripples is a clear manifestation of the fact that we have the support base, we have the numbers to deliver all our candidates.”