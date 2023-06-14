Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Real Madrid Complete £88.5m Signing Of England Midfielder Bellingham

by Leadership News
10 seconds ago
in Sports
Real Madrid have completed the signing of England midfielder, Jude Bellingham, from Borussia Dortmund on a six-year deal.

The Spanish giants will pay 103m euros (£88.5m) for the 19-year-old, in addition to various potential add-ons.

If those add-ons are achieved, the deal could reach 133.9m euros (£115m).

Bellingham, who started his career at Birmingham City, will be presented as a Real Madrid player at a ceremony on Thursday.

“Thank you to everyone at BVB [Dortmund] and to the fans for everything over the past three years,” Bellingham said.

