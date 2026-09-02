Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio has been convicted of drink-driving in Gran Canaria and fined €14,400, with his driving licence also suspended for eight months.

A court source confirmed the conviction to AFP on Wednesday following a trial in San Bartolome de Tirajana, where the 23-year-old was found to have been driving with more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

The incident occurred on 16 August while Asencio, who was born in the Canary Islands, was recovering from a hamstring injury sustained at the end of July. He was therefore not with Real Madrid’s squad at the time.

The centre-back is due to appear in court again in Gran Canaria this week in connection with an alleged case involving the non-consensual sharing of a sexual video dating back to 2023.

Spanish media reports suggest Asencio expects to be cleared if the two women featured in the footage formally forgive him.

Three former Real Madrid reserve players are also facing trial over allegations that they recorded and distributed the video. The proceedings are scheduled for 3, 4 and 7 September.