Real Madrid has released a statement to deny the recent reports claiming that Los Blancos had held negotiations with Kylian Mbappe over a summer transfer.

The capital city club insisted in the statement that such reports are false.

The statement read “Given the information issued and published recently by different media outlets, in which there is speculation about alleged negotiations between the player Kylian Mbappe and our club, Real Madrid wishes to state that this information is categorically false and that no such negotiations have taken place with the player whose rights belong to PSG,” the statement explained.

Mbappe has, of course, long been linked with Real Madrid, but the club wanted to make clear that no talks have been held with the player, as this would be forbidden given that he is under contract with Paris Saint-Germain.