The president/CEO, Perfection Real Estate Group, Dr. Niyi Adeleye, has allocated 248 housing units to subscribers of its facility Ibeju-Lekki axis in Lagos State.

The aim, he said, was to bridge housing unit shortfall within the free trade zones(FTZ) in Lagos State for players in private sectors, multinational corporation, institutions, permanent residents, consortiums and big corporate organisations.

The allocation of 248 housing units to subscribers, he said, would solve the problems of housing units in the country and reflate the economy for emerging markets.

He urged subscribers on the need for robust participation in the real estate sector, adding that, this is the surest way to improve the nations economy to unlock foreign direct investments and boost remittances to the sector.

Speaking on the sidelines and allocation of housing units to five allottees in Lagos, Dr. Adeleye expressed the need to provide affordable housing for institutions, homeowners and corporate organisation while positing that, government must partner with the private sector to solve the problems of housing deficit in the country.

According to the United Nation’s statistics, the housing deficits in Nigeria is estimated at 22 million homes, this in Adeleye’s view was alarming, worrisome and revealing that in the coming years the number of Nigerians with no homes would have doubled.

He therefore called on government at all levels to make land and finances available for real estate developers.

He said: “government must provide the enabling environment for businesses to thrive. The government must formulate policies that will encourage the private sector to come into the real estate sector, provide affordable housing for people.”