If you want to start a poultry farm business, but you don’t know what aspect is best, you can rear chicks for 2 weeks and then sell to poultry farmers who don’t rear newborn chicks.

According to a Livestock specialist who resides in Ogun, Mr Fola Gbadamosi, rearing chicks from day one up to two weeks old is an agro business that is quite easy and gives better turnover than rearing the chicken from beginning to end.

Sourcing For Capital

Rearing chicks for 2 weeks doesn’t require an outrageous capital, you will only need to buy the chicks( your desired quantity) from a trusted poultry farmer, some pieces of equipment such as cage which can be tiered battery brooders or as simple as a cardboard box in the house or garage, the feed as well some cleaning equipments which according to a chick farmer averagely cost N100,000 (one hundred thousand naira) depending on the quantity of chicks you envision to raise.

Setting Up Your Brooder

A brooder is essentially a small, enclosed space where your chicks can stay warm and protected. You can create a brooder using a cardboard box, plastic tub, or even a large pet carrier. Line the bottom of the brooder with absorbent wood shavings, and provide a heat source such as a heat lamp or heating pad.

Provide Clean Water and Nutritious Feed

Chicks need access to fresh water at all times, to prevent the spread of bacteria. The chicks need to drink, and may not know how. Dip each chick’s beak in the water and show her how to drink. Make sure she understands or she may die. Repeat later with their feed.

Monitor Temperature and Humidity Levels

Chicks require a warm and dry environment to thrive, so it’s important to keep the brooder temperature around 35 degrees, this can be reduced to 30 degrees within 7 days.

Aim for a humidity level of around 50-60% for the first week, and gradually decrease it to around 40% as the chicks grow.

Watch for Signs of Illness and Address Them Promptly

Common signs of illness in chicks include lethargy, loss of appetite, diarrhea, and abnormal behavior.

If you notice any of these symptoms, it’s important to address them promptly to prevent the spread of illness to the rest of your flock.