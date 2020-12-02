BY ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

United Kingdom chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that despite the myriad of challenges bedevilling the country, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is doing well to tackling the insecurity situation and recession in the country

Even though they admitted that Nigerians were uncomfortable, the APC UK chapter expressed confidence that despite the numerous challenges, Nigerians will still choose the APC even in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking to journalists at the APC national secretariat in Abuja, chairman of the UK APC chapter, Prince Ade Adeomole, admonished that Nigerians should be talking about what more the present government can do.

Prince Omole said: “Again I will make bold to say that the APC-led administration headed by President Muhamadu Buhari has done well. We are not where we should be we left where in 2015. and even though we have challenges now, we shall overcome these challenges. I can actually bet on that we will, the terrorists will not defeat this country. We will defeat the terrorists and Nigeria will be the better for it. So in terms of security, yes will have present challenges but we will keep working on it until we resolve the terrorism and banditry issues that we have at the present time.

“I have been around for about two weeks, I go to the market, I actually talk to people and mine feedback is ‘it is tough but we believe in this government of the day, please help us to tell them to do more.’

“i think that is what we should be talking about, it’s about doing more. We are doing a lot at this present time but we want to do more. We want people to fill the impact of all those progressive programmes. We want people to feel the impact of all those people oriented policies that we put in place. I think people feel it’s not really drilling down to the man on the street, how do we do that. That’s what we are looking at and that what gives us the confidence that we will break that jinx and people will actually support us again come 2023.”

The APC chieftain made bold to say his party has done well.

We have a President and a government that is actually responsive, at least in terms of economy because if it wasn’t that responsible like I can tell you that by now, only God knows where we would be by present time. I did mention that as of today, we have just increased from 500, 000 to 1 million N-Power Youths that will be employed. That means that this same government despite the challenges is still trying even though with low income, the economic issues brought upon us by COVID-19 we are still trying to survive and we will overcome this.

“Talking about anti-corruption, I am sure you are aware that for the very first time, 2015, 2019 to date, recoveries have now been part of budget funding for this government. That doesn’t happen before. So for now we are doing well, we will do better and we will keep supporting them. We are just appealing to Nigerians to at this present time, please bear with us. We will keep improving, it’s not the best at this present time. We are not where we should be but we left where we were in 2015.”