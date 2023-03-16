National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has assured candidates seeking to participate in its ongoing recruitment exercise that concerted efforts are being made to resolve challenges they are facing on the application portal with a view to making the process seamless.

The NDLEA attributed the challenges to heavy online traffic of applicants after the portal was opened on Sunday and pledged to resolve the issue soonest.

Part of the NDLEA statement signed by its spokesperson, Femi Babafemi stated that “barely hours after the online application portal was opened on Sunday 12th March, it began to experience glitches due to the heavy traffic of over 200,000 applicants trying to access the system.

“To resolve this, the agency upgraded the infrastructure on Tuesday 14th March to accommodate the large volume of applicants after over 53,170 applicants had successfully logged into the portal.

“At the moment, the system is synchronizing the data at the back-end of the infrastructure in order to adjust to the server upgrade.

“The agency’s management therefore wishes to apologise to the applicants for the hitches being experienced and urge them to exercise patience while the system completes synchronisation to serve them better.”