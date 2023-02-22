Red House with a total point of 224 emerged winners of the FAMAKS British Inter-house School competition in Kaduna State.

Yellow House and Blue House finished second and third with 183 and 172 points respectively. Green House settled for the fourth spot with a total of 160 points.The points were cumulative scores gathered by the various participating houses in track and field, catching the train, backing the doll, sorting the ball, running in daddy’s shoe , egg spoon race, tug of war, sack race, board games, skipping, badminton, penalty shootout among others.

Addressing the students, the special guest of honour, Brig. Gen. Adam Yuguda, congratulated the winners and the entire students, urging them to put in their best at future competitions while not forgetting their studies.

He said it was fun seeing young ones displaying their talents with excitement and enthusiasm.

Earlier in his remarks before the commencement of the games , the School’s Director, Mr. Yakubu Abubakar, said the programme is aimed at harmonizing academics and sports, quoting a popular adage of “all work and no play makes jack a dull boy.”

Abubukar added that, “From time immemorial, academics and sports have gone hand in hand and you will agree with me that if you flash back to these early years of Nigeria, the core athletes of our nation were gotten from schools and that tradition has to continue so here we are not just discovering talents that will represent the school but equally represent Nigeria in the nearest future.

Asked about the performance of the students, Abubakar said it was fantastic, stressing that parents have supported them right from day one and were present at the event in their numbers.

Also, the Principal of the school and Coordinator of Sports, Mr. Daniel Odobo disclosed that “before now, we always have sports as parts of our curriculum because of it’s importance. So this is one of the biggest events that we carry out once in a year. We normally showcase it for parents to see how fits their kids are.

“Today, track and field events took place and of course we had other games like thug of war with parents and children, Teachers and Parents and it was really nice. We also discovered new talents.

“Our belief is no child is dull but every child both boys and girls should be able to be fit and participate in sports. That’s what we have done today and we were able to carry all students along and not just about selecting just few to participate in some sporting events but making it all encompassing for every student in every class to have a race and then to have other events.”

A friend of the school and former special Adviser to Kaduna Commissioner of Sports who also graced the occasion, Ismaila Lere, said the performance of the students is highly encouraging.

He expressed that “seeing what happened today here we are really interested in seeing that school sport is enhanced at the level of primary and secondary school so that we will develop their skills and abilities at very young age as they grow up. This is part of the objectives of sports development.

“infrastructure will still remain a challenge until when we start to inculcate sport into our Education system. Very soon, we will have a sport policy in Kaduna State and it’s geared towards achieving that objectives.”

Some of the parents expressed joy seeing their children enthusiastic in the inter house Competition.