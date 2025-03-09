Sizzy Benjamin, the fast-rising sensation signed to Red Nation Records, is on the path to global stardom with his unique sound and undeniable talent.

With the upcoming release of his highly anticipated single, ‘I Go Win’, the music industry is already buzzing about his next big move.

Sizzy Benjamin, whose real name is Praise Okocha Benjamin, has consistently proven his ability to craft music that resonates with fans worldwide. His artistry, combined with Red Nation Records’ strategic backing, has positioned him as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

Speaking about his journey, Sizzy Benjamin shared that ‘I Go Win’ was inspired by personal struggles, the desire to prove oneself, and the determination to make a lasting impact. “This song is a statement—about pushing through pain, working hard, and ultimately achieving success,” he said.

For his part, his manager, Joseph Ikyobo, emphasised that Red Nation Records was committed to ensuring Sizzy Benjamin reaches his full potential on the global stage. “We are building something legendary with Sizzy. His music carries depth, and with the right strategy, his influence will extend far beyond the shores of Nigeria,” Ikyobo stated.

With his growing fanbase, chart-topping potential, and the unwavering support of Red Nation Records, Sizzy Benjamin is well on his way to becoming an international music powerhouse. All eyes are on this rising star as he continues his journey to global domination.