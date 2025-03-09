Nigerian-American Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has been named among a select group of artists featured on King’s Music Room, an exclusive playlist personally curated by King Charles III of England.

The playlist, unveiled in celebration of Commonwealth Day 2025, highlighted musical talents from across the Commonwealth, reflecting the monarch’s diverse taste and appreciation for global sounds.

Davido joined a distinguished lineup of legendary artists, including Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, Grace Jones, and Raye, underscoring his growing influence on the world stage. His inclusion is a testament to the increasing global recognition of Afrobeats, further cementing its place in contemporary pop culture.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Friday, King Charles III shared his inspiration behind the playlist, emphasizing music’s profound impact on his life.

“Throughout my life, music has meant a great deal to me. It has a remarkable ability to bring back happy memories, provide confidence in times of sadness, and transport us to distant places,” the King stated.

“Above all, it can lift our spirits to an incredible degree. In other words, it brings us joy. I wanted to share the songs that bring me joy, as it seemed an interesting and meaningful way to celebrate Commonwealth Day. Thank you for listening — I wish you every possible blessing.”

Set for release on Apple Music on March 11, King’s Music Room is expected to introduce a broader audience to the rich sounds of Afrobeats and other musical influences from across the Commonwealth. While the specific Davido track featured on the playlist remains undisclosed, fans worldwide eagerly anticipate its reveal.

The recognition by King Charles III has further solidified Davido’s status as one of Africa’s most influential musical exports, reflecting Afrobeats’ ever-growing presence on the global stage.