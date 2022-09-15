Red Star Express has confirmed its readiness to scale up technology to advance its operations as it celebrate three decades of successfully doing business in Nigeria and transforming the country’s logistics industry.

Speaking at a media round table yesterday, the group managing director, Red Star Express Plc, Auwalu Babura, explained that, the timing was right for the firm to embrace technology in solidifying its authority as an industry leader within the courier and logistics sector and further expand its market share.

However, as part of its strategic rapid expansion, Red Star is also scheduled to soon unveil her world class warehouse at International Airport in Lagos and a Vehicle Service Centre on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway corridor to take care of its large fleet.

Babura attributed the company’s remarkable success to her highly skilled members of staff. He stated that, “in the last 30 years, Red Star Express has achieved several milestones, which includes a sustainable business partnership with FedEx since 1994.”

Further detailing some of its milestones, Babura said: “in 2007 the company went public and got listed on the Nigerian stock exchange. In 2008, it created and registered three subsidiaries namely Red Star logistics (RSL), responsible for haulage of dry products like pharmaceuticals, computer consumables and agro products; Red Star Freight that focuses on providing clearing & forwarding services, handling bulky air & sea freight packages and General Sales Cargo Agents to major airlines in the country.