REDAN Reiterates Support For Federal Govt’s Affordable Housing Policies

The Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) has reiterated its commitment to collaborating with all levels of government to enhance the lives of Nigerian citizens and ensure the success of affordable and accessible housing policies in the country.

The president of REDAN and chairman of the council, Alhaji Aliyu Oroji Wamakko, during his opening speech at their annual general meeting held in Abuja, emphasised that the real estate sector is labor-intensive and offers significant employment opportunities.

He highlighted its potential to generate a positive multiplier effect across various sectors, ultimately contributing to the nation’s economic growth.

Wamakko firmly stated that REDAN’s leadership has a zero-tolerance policy for illicit activities and will continue to collaborate with the government to promote integrity and national development.

He further emphasised that REDAN is dedicated to enhancing access to affordable housing for the purpose of wealth creation and national development.

The AGM, held under the theme “Improving Access to Affordable Housing for Wealth Creation and National Development,” served as an opportunity for REDAN to account for the stewardship of the 6th Council to its members, in accordance with the Association’s constitution. The subsequent session of the AGM would delve into the achievements and provide a comprehensive report to the congress. However,