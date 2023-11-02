Excess consumption of Sugar Sweetened Beverage has become a significant public health concern.

It has also become a threat to the future generation as its consumption is high among children and adolescents, said the Federal Ministry of Health.

The coordinating minister of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Pate Ali, said numerous studies have linked high consumption of SSB to an increased risk of Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Meanwhile, taxes on products that have a negative public health impact have been identified as one of the measures at reducing consumption of such products. These taxes are considered to have the potential to reduce NCDs while advancing health equity.

Pate, who spoke at the National Conference on Sugar Sweetened Beverages Tax, jointly hosted by the Federal Ministry of Health and Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), in Abuja, said taxation on SSBs have shown effective reduction on its consumption in countries where it is in force. Represented by the ministry’s director/ head, public health department, Dr. Chukwuma Anyaike, the minister expressed optimism that the introduction and sustenance of SSB tax in the country will reduce excess consumption of SSBs and thus reduce the burden of NCDs.

“We are committed to attain the global best practice as recommended by the World Health Organisation of at least 20 percent of the final retail price on all SSBs as the current 10 naira per liter price fails to achieve this,” he added.

In his welcome remarks, CAPPA’s executive director, Akinbode Oluwafemi, revealed that over 30 percent of all deaths in the country are now linked to NCDs.

Citing a WHO report, he indicates a significant 22 percent risk of premature death from NCDs, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancers, respiratory diseases, and diabetes, among Nigerians aged 30 to 69.

This crisis, Akinbode noted, is intrinsically tied to increasing urbanisation-driven dietary patterns, particularly the widespread consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages.

Addressing NCDs in Nigeria is becoming an urgent necessity to safeguard public health and well-being, he emphasised.

Meanwhile, participants at the conference recommended that SSB tax must be retained and increased in the 2024 fiscal policy to ensure that the purpose is achieved and the government benefits maximally from its implementation.

Other recommendations include “The Inter-agency AdHoc committee on SSB Tax must continue high-level advocacy to ensure that all stakeholders are carried along in driving the charge for a sustainable legislation to aid effective taxation.

“SSB Tax should be key on the agenda of the National Council on Health.

“Relevant stakeholders, including traditional and religious institutions, educational institutions, civil society organizations, the media, and healthcare professionals should be actively engaged in a bid to addressing the SSB menace. These stakeholders should be also be encouraged to be at the forefront of correcting industry-driven misinformation on SSB tax.”