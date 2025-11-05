Actress Regina Daniels’ brother, Sweezzy, has called protested the arrest of his brother Sammy amid the ongoing marital crisis between their and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, who is the lawmaker representing Delta North in the National Assembly.

In a series of posts on his Instagram story on Wednesday, Sweezzy condemned the arrest of Sammy, describing it as an act of injustice.

He wrote: “#FREESAMMY This is injustice and I will fight it with the last drop of my blood. You can’t be the only one with the right to a lawyer! It’s protest time… you can’t silence me and you know it! Free my brother!”

He also urged the public to help tag the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) on social media until Sammy’s whereabouts were disclosed even as he told the lawmaker that, “You’re Ned Nwoko, not Jesus Christ. Let everyone have a fair involvement.”

The development is a fallout of a rift between Regina Daniels and Senator Nwoko. The actress recently revealed via Instagram that she was no longer interested in the marriage, clarifying that she married for love and not under her mother’s influence.

Regina has also stated her intention to seek full custody of her children, who are currently with the Senator.