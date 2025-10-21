The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has raised an alarm over fake social media accounts impersonating Mr Gbenga Komolafe, the Commission’s Chief Executive.

The NUPRC, however, cautioned the public against engaging with such fraudulent impersonators.

A statement issued by the Commission’s Head of Media and Strategic Communication, Eniola Akinkuotu, said that Komolafe has no social media handles on X, Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok.

Akinkuotu described the fraudulent accounts as the handiwork of impostors attempting to mislead the public using Komolafe’s name and photograph.

“The commission, therefore, advised members of the public to be wary of such accounts and avoid having any interactions with such pages.

“For the sake of clarity, the commission’s chief executive has no social media accounts.

“Members of the public are therefore advised against interacting with such pages in order to avoid being defrauded,” he said.

He advised members of the public to rely on the upstream regulator’s official social media handles and website, www.nuprc.gov.ng, for authentic information on statistics and activities.

“The public is enjoined to be wary of the antics of impersonators while efforts are being made to bring the fraudsters to book,” he added.