Share with us your journey into fashion.

My journey into fashion started long ago, from childhood. My mum used to sew our clothes, and I remember how much we loved wearing the pieces she made for us. Those moments sparked my early love for unique styles and clothing.

Fast forward to 2009, after years of running a business that involved buying and selling different products, I decided to start my own fashion brand. The passion for fashion had always been strong, and with faith in God and in myself, I knew it was time to follow that dream.

At that time, African clothes were not worn frequently. They were reserved for special occasions. But I imagined a different possibility — where our local fabrics could be styled in unique ways and worn confidently anywhere, even in place of English wears.

My vision was to create outfits for the bold and confident woman: clothes that reflect personality and identity, and most importantly, celebrate our culture.

Fashion Academy And Youth Empowerment

The purpose of Justwan Couture has always been to give back, share our knowledge, and educate people. We began with a project we called Sponsor a Woman, where we approached individuals and offered free training classes for women. It was not easy, but we successfully organized two of such classes. Afterwards, we introduced paid classes, and to date, we have trained over 150 students in our school with many more still in training.

Our vision extends beyond fashion design; it is about education and empowerment. We are committed to creating a community of designers, stylists, and innovators who will shape the future of fashion. This also includes ensuring access to quality materials that support their growth and creativity.

Where do you gather inspiration from, and how does it shape your creative process?

I gather inspiration by immersing myself in stories, visuals, and experiences — both mine and those of others. This could be through art, culture, history, travel, emotions, heritage, nature, and feelings. These influences help me see the story clearly before I begin sketching the styles.

From there, we move to fabric selection, which brings the concept to life. Colors are always chosen to match the emotions and feelings behind the design. Sometimes, we create a sample to test the garment, and through this process, the full collection is achieved.

Our aim moving forward is to deepen our presence in key African fashion capitals while pursuing collaborations with both African and international designers.