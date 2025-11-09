The nominees for the 2026 Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance have been announced, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown between the genre’s established global titans and its most exciting new cross-continental partnerships.

Now in its third year, the category continues to highlight African music’s dynamic and ever-evolving soundscape, with this year’s list featuring a potent mix of solo anthems, high-profile duets, and genre-blending fusions.

The 2026 nominees are:

“Love” – Burna Boy

“With You” – Davido & Omah Lay

“Hope & Love” – Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin

“Gimme Dat” – Ayra Starr & Wizkid

“PUSH 2 START” – Tyla

The category sees the return of familiar Grammy heavyweights. Burna Boy, a previous winner, is back with the introspective “Love,” while the collaboration between Ayra Starr and the legendary Wizkid on “Gimme Dat” represents a powerful union of two generations of Nigerian pop royalty.

Similarly, Davido and Omah Lay’s team-up on “With You” brings together two of Afrobeats’ most distinctive voices.

“Hope & Love” by Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin adds a distinct international flavour. This collaboration signals the genre’s increasing pan-African and global dialogues.

Perhaps the most intriguing nominee is Tyla with “PUSH 2 START.” The South African star, who won the inaugural award in 2024 for “Water,” returns with a track that suggests a continued evolution of her signature pop-infused Amapiano sound, proving her first win was no fluke and establishing her as a formidable force.

“ This year’s nominees perfectly capture the current state of African music,” noted a music critic. It’s a scene confident in its solo stars but eagerly exploring new creative possibilities through collaboration.

The blend of iconic names and fresh partnerships makes this one of the most unpredictable and exciting categories to watch.

The winner of the Best African Music Performance award will be announced at the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony, celebrating the continued ascent and creative innovation of African artists on the world’s biggest musical stage.