A renowned Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Gumi, has called on Palestinian Islamist group, Hamas, to release all Israeli civilian hostages without any conditions.

Sheikh Gumi who stated this on his verified Facebook page on Saturday, said it was a miscalculation for Hamas to have adopted the hostages in the first place.

The Islamic cleric added that Hamas should re-plan to take back their indigenous land through the use of what he called ‘clean force’.

Sheikh Gumi was apparently reacting to Hamas acceptance to free Israeli hostages, following the ceasefire plan facilitated by United States President Donald Trump as Trump also urged Israel to stop bombing Gaza immediately.

Gumi wrote, “Ok, now, Hamas should release all civilian hostages without any conditions. It’s a miscalculation to abduct them in the first place.

“Hamas should just re-plan to take back their indigenous land through the clean use of force, which is their right to use and defend. Then Allah will give them a clear victory. And it’s coming,” he wrote.