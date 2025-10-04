Super Falcons forward, Ifeoma Onumonu, on Saturday announced her retirement from professional football.

Onumonu was quitting the beautiful soccer game at the age of 31.

“It is with a heart full of gratitude that I bid farewell to my playing career on the pitch,” she wrote on her Instagram page.

The striker represented the United States of America at the U-23 level before switching allegiance to Nigeria.

Onumonu was part of the Super Falcons side that won the title at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

She last played for French club, Montpellier before her disengagement from professional football career.