The Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP), had called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to release the Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) of Nigerians that registered.

Communiqué issued at the end of a Two-Day Sensitization and Capacity Strengthening Workshop for Religious Leaders, Civil Society Organizations and Policymakers towards Peaceful 2023 General Elections held at Ajuji hotel, Abuja

and signed by the co-chairmen of the Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP), Bishop Sunday Onuoha and Alhaji Sanni Kunle, IDFP also seek the unwavering commitment of all stakeholders in the electoral process including citizens to ensure peaceful, credible and transparent elections.

“We are calling for effective collaboration among all critical stakeholders before, during and after the elections with regards to planning, deployments, voter education, monitoring and information sharing.

“We want to reduce incidences of electoral violence through full implementation of the electoral act and adequate deployment of security forces to identified vulnerable locations.

“We are urging the security agencies to collaborate with other stakeholders in the communities for intelligence gathering to strengthen the rapid response mechanism and avoid breakdown of law and order.

“We are seeking to improve funding, timeliness and effectiveness of voter education and awareness for citizens especially in the grassroots by INEC and other stakeholders.

“We enjoin religious leaders, traditional rulers and faith communities to live up to their responsibilities as custodians of community values and peaceful coexistence.

“We recommend that future electoral acts should be modified to consider giving Nigerians in the Diaspora the right to vote;

“We are appealing to INEC to ensure every Nigerian who duly registered to vote receives his/her voter’s cards in his/her respective polling units before the elections.

“We are calling on INEC to conduct adequate training on the use of the BVAS by their personnel including providing adequate internet facility to ensure uninterrupted connection to the server. Additionally, provide prompt alternatives to faulty BVAS where necessary,” the communique added.