The Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) has transmuted into the National Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) empowered to investigate road, rail and marine accidents.

This followed the signing into law the new NSIB Act 2022 signed by President Muhammed Buhari this week after the Supreme court gazetted it on November 28, 2022.

In its new status, the bureau can now investigate serious incidents and accidents in the aviation industry , maritime, rail and road following the repeal of the AIB Act.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) Bill is meant to enhance investigations into the causal effects of accidents of various modes of transportation including rail and maritime in a bid to provide recommendations the nation can learn from.

Speaking on the new Act, the AIB-N commissioner, Engineer Akin Olateru said if passed into Law, it would create a multimodal transport accident investigation agency separate from regulators and service providers would provide technically accurate, appropriate and timely information that the transport mode can implement to prevent accidents.

According to him, like air accidents, other models will be thoroughly investigated without the intention of apportioning blame.

Olateru said,” Multimodal is widely accepted as the future of Transport Accident Investigation and the transition has always been made from the extant air accident investigating agency.

“It has become expedient that the provision of Section 29 of the Civil Aviation Act (CAA)be reviewed to establish the Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau ( NSIB) in a separate act to bring it up to speed with contemporary global best practices, to create a multimodal bureau of investigation for air, rail and maritime accidents.

“The purpose of the NSIB is to enable the is not intended for apportioning blame, but to provide technically accurate, appropriate and timely information which can be used to implement measures to prevent re occurrences and potentially mitigate the damages caused by such accidents.”