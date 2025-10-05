Afrobeats, the vibrant and rhythmically irresistible sound emanating from West Africa, is no longer knocking on the door of global music; it has kicked it down. And according to one of the continent’s most revered musical icons, Grammy-award winner Angelique Kidjo, no artist better symbolizes this hard-won international triumph than Nigeria’s breakout star, Rema.

In a powerful tribute for the 2025 TIME100 Next list. She penned a glowing profile of the Nigerian superstar, who was the only African artist featured on this year’s prestigious list, released Tuesday.

TIME100 Next honors emerging leaders across music, film, science, sports, politics, and philanthropy who are shaping the future of their industries.

Kidjo, praised Rema’s distinct sound and impact, highlighting how his global hit “Calm Down” reflects the depth and originality of African music.

“I fell in love with Rema’s Calm Down. It has a unique flow and feel, not mimicking Western pop,” Kidjo wrote. “It is rooted in Africa but also catchy and virtuosic. I love to sing it.”

Kidjo highlighted Rema’s growing list of accomplishments including Calm Down surpassing one billion streams twice, sold-out stadium shows, and a Grammy nomination for his latest album. Released in February 2022 as part of his debut album Rave and Roses, Calm Down became a breakout global anthem.

The track gained even more traction after a remix featuring American pop star Selena Gomez, catapulting Rema into international stardom.

“The young Nigerian superstar has accomplished so much,” she noted. “Rema is the embodiment of the international success of Afrobeats. Thanks to artists like him, African music is at the forefront of global culture.”