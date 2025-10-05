The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Olusola Odumosuu, has reaffirmed the Corps’ unwavering commitment to the safety and security of residents in the FCT, declaring that the command is fit, prepared and resolute in its mission to flush out vandals and other criminal elements from the territory.

Speaking during the maiden edition of the 10-kilometre Route March by officers and men of the Command, held yesterday, the Commandant expressed pride in the dedication and physical readiness of the personnel, stressing that fitness and discipline are key to the Corps’ operational efficiency.

He said, “It gives me great joy to stand before you today on the occasion of our maiden 10-kilometre Route March here in the FCT Command. Just a few days ago, our dear nation marked its 65th Independence Anniversary.

What better way to celebrate than to reassure residents of our commitment to their safety and the maintenance of law and order?”

Describing the march as more than just a physical exercise, the Commandant said it symbolises discipline, resilience, unity and the preparedness of the Corps to tackle emerging security threats. He added that staying physically fit and mentally alert is essential for officers whose responsibilities include safeguarding lives, property, and critical national assets.

“This event is not just a march; it is a symbol of discipline, fitness, resilience, and unity,” he noted. “Readiness is not a one-time act, but a continuous commitment to discipline and self-improvement.”

The commandant commended the officers who participated in the exercise, applauding their zeal and determination as a reflection of the NSCDC spirit, undaunted, reliable and ever-prepared.

He urged personnel to take their health seriously, emphasiding that “health is wealth,” and encouraged them to maintain the same energy and commitment in the line of duty.

“We must also prioritise our personal well-being. Physical fitness is inseparable from operational efficiency.”

He further reaffirmed the command’s dedication to the NSCDC’s core mandate, stating that the Corps will intensify collaboration with other security agencies, local communities, and stakeholders to enhance peace and security across the FCT.

As part of the event, officers were treated to various wellness activities including games, body massages, blood pressure and glucose checks, aimed at promoting both physical and mental well-being.

“These are not mere formalities; they are vital needs to maintain good health so that you can serve with strength and clarity of mind.”

The Commandant declared the event a success, stating that the endurance and teamwork demonstrated during the 10-kilometre march are clear indicators that the command is ready to surmount any challenge.

“The strength we build today will reflect in our performance tomorrow… Together, we can build a safer, stronger, and healthier Nigeria,” he added