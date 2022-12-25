The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has appealed to Christians to remember the poor, weak and disadvantaged as they celebrate Christmas today.

Mbah said giving and caring for others are the essence of the yuletide.

In a statement by his media office yesterday, Mbah congratulated Christians, Enugu people at home and in the diaspora, and Nigerians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration.

He said he was full of joy to identify and celebrate with Christians, especially Enugu people living across the globe, adding that the message of Jesus’ birth reminds us of the importance of the season and what is expected of us to do to our family, neighbours, friends, foes and humanity in general.

While wishing them happy celebrations, Mbah said Jesus’ injunction key to us is to share love with one another, be compassionate in our everyday activity, extend helping hands to the less privileged in the society, imbibe the spirit of love, unity, solidarity and peace.

“As we celebrate this season, let us be reminded that we have been called to be bearers and doers of the message of Christ Jesus in our society. It is the message of renewed hope in humanity. It is the message of love for one another. It is the message of giving and caring for the poor, the weak, the vulnerable, the sick, the elderly, the less privileged, amongst us, and chiefly respect for everyone. People should see the Christ in us through our relationship with them. We should be able to reach out to them, and be a reason for their celebration,” he added.