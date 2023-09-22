The chairman, House of Representatives’ Appropriations Committee, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi, has described the Nigerian first lady, Remi Tinubu as a rare gift to Nigeria.

The member representing Bichi federal constituency, stated this in a goodwill message to Remi Tinubu on the occasion of her 63rd birthday anniversary, yesterday.

In a statement released by his media office, Bichi hailed Mrs Tinubu as the mother of the nation; a virtuous and upright woman, and exceptional wife and mother.

He described the first lady as a consummate leader, teacher, philanthropist, and fervent preacher of the gospel who has distinguished herself in all endeavours over the years.

“In a world of constant change, she remains a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Nigerians,” he added.

“Her steadfast stewardship in Africa’s biggest democracy has made the nation better and more prosperous through war and peace, times of adversity, and times of prosperity.

“Her life has been a gift, not just to Nigeria, but to the world, breaking many barriers for women and setting a perfect example for young girls to say, ‘I really can be anything I want to be.’

“As a wife and mother, she is a beacon of support to her husband, family, and everyone around you. We could not ask for a better First Lady at this time,” Bichi said, as he prayed for more beautiful and impactful years for the president’s wife.