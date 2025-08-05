Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu has donated ₦1 billion to support victims of the recent flood disaster in Mokwa local government area of Niger State.
The donation was made under the banner of the Renewed Hope Initiative, Mrs. Tinubu’s flagship humanitarian project.
During a condolence visit to the state on Tuesday, the First Lady presented a symbolic cheque and a consignment of relief materials to the Niger State governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago in Minna, the state capital.
Details later…
