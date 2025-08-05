President Bola Tinubu has approved the disbursement of N4,249,626,817.69 for the funding of 158 research projects under the 2024 National Research Fund (NRF) Grant Cycle of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

This approval followed the recommendation of the TETFund National Research Fund Screening and Monitoring Committee (NRFS&MC) which screened 6,944 Concept Notes from researchers across the country.

Tinubu’s approval was contained in a statement signed by TETfund’s Director of Public Affairs, Abdulmumin Oniyangi, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the Fund, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, N2.35 billion was allocated to research under the Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation (SETI) thematic area; N1.03 billion to Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS), and N870.7 million to Cross-Cutting (CC) research.

Universities with the highest number of approved research projects include the Federal University of Technology, Minna, which secured 15 awards worth over N400 million; Ahmadu Bello University has 13 awards totaling N359.8 million; and Federal University of Technology, Akure, with 12 projects valued at N341.6 million.

Others are the Federal University of Technology, Owerri with 11 awards, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi with 10, and University of Ilorin with 8 awards.

Some of the groundbreaking research projects funded include Development of Sustainable Eco-Friendly Walling System for Low-Cost Housing in the Rural Communities of Nigeria; Development of Hybrid Cubic Fertilizer Using Plant-Based Binders for Efficient Nutrient Release and Utilization; Development of an Intelligent Aerial Robotics System for Efficient Weed and Disease Management in Maize-Cowpea Farmland in Nigeria.

Others are Development of an Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Internet of Medical Things for Military Physiological Monitoring and Activity Recognition at War Zones; and Development of a Novel Intelligent Electrical Energy Management Metering System.

TETFund stated that the NRF Grant was introduced to encourage cutting-edge research in areas vital to national development such as power, health, security, agriculture, and wealth creation.

In a related development, the Federal Government has approved contracts for the establishment of 18 Innovation and Entrepreneurship Hubs in TETFund beneficiary institutions across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

These hubs will be equipped with modern labs and workstations covering electronics, 3D printing, laser technology, product design, robotics, coding, and artificial intelligence, among others.

“The project is intended to facilitate and accelerate the uptake of promising research output, providing solution-driven and multidisciplinary hubs tailored towards the needs of beneficiary institutions,” the statement added.

These hubs are expected to domesticate research outputs and transform them into practical innovations within Nigeria’s growing innovation ecosystem.

Further demonstrating its commitment to innovation and enterprise, the Federal Government has also approved additional funding under TETFund’s 2025 intervention to support 15 institutions.

Among them, Federal University Dutse, University of Uyo, and University of Ibadan will each receive N1 billion.

Other institutions including Federal Polytechnic Bida, Taraba State Polytechnic, Adamawa State Polytechnic, Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Kano State Polytechnic, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Auchi Polytechnic, Bayelsa State Polytechnic, Federal Polytechnic Ede, Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, College of Education (Technical) Kabba, and Enugu State College of Education (Technical) which will each receive N750 million.