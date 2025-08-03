First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu has congratulated the D’Tigress national basketball team for qualifying for the finals of the 2025 FIBA Afrobasket Women’s Tournament in Cote d’Ivoire, lauding their resilience and remarkable 10-year unbeaten run.

In a heartfelt message on Sunday, the First Lady described the team’s consistency and commitment as a source of pride for the nation, saying their achievements have inspired a new generation of girls and women across Nigeria.

“Your 10-year unbeaten run is commendable, as it shows your commitment, dedication, hard work and love for the game,” she said. “You are true inspirations and pride to girls and women in general.”

Senator Tinubu thanked the players and coaching crew for “keeping the Nigerian flag flying,” and expressed confidence in their ability to bring home the trophy once again.

“I pray that as you step out for the final match, God will crown your efforts and grant you great success,” she added, urging them to finish strong in Sunday’s final showdown.