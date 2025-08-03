Vice President Kashim Shettima has affirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthen diplomatic ties with the Republic of Congo, acknowledging the leadership of President Denis Sassou-Nguesso in promoting regional peace and stability, especially across Africa’s Great Lakes region.

Advertisement

He also said Nigeria would consider Congo’s request for support in its bid to lead the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Speaking on Friday while receiving the Prime Minister of the Republic of Congo, Anatole Collinet Makosso, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, VP Shettima in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha lauded the leadership of the Congolese President and reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthen bilateral ties.

“President Denis Sassou-Nguesso is one of the greatest stabilisers on the African continent. He is well-respected and has the experience and exposure to provide leadership to a turbulent region.

Your country is a beacon of hope and stability in the region,” he said.

Senator Shettima, who received the Congolese delegation on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the issues raised by the visiting Prime Minister, particularly the request for Nigeria’s endorsement of Firmin Edouard Matoko for the post of UNESCO Director-General, would be conveyed to the president.

“Be rest assured that all the issues raised, especially over your candidature for the Director-Generalship of UNESCO, will be conveyed to the President. And I am hopeful that he is going to endorse your candidacy, fundamentally because what binds us together supersedes whatever divides us. Wherever we go, we are essentially one people,” he said.

Earlier, the Congolese Prime Minister, who delivered a special message from President Sassou-Nguesso to President Tinubu, called for deepened relations between both countries and sought Nigeria’s support for Matoko, a long-serving UNESCO official with over three decades of experience.

“We have a candidate for the post of Director-General of UNESCO, Firmin Edouard Matoko, a seasoned diplomat and former senior official of the organisation with over three decades of experience,” Makosso said.