Remote Meetings: Konn3ct Meets National Policy Requirements On Virtual Engagements

An indigenous technology firm, New Waves Eco-Systems, developer of Konn3ct virtual conferencing solution, said it has met all the rigorous requirements contained in the National Policy of Virtual Engagement in the federal public institutions.

The recently adopted National Policy on Virtual Engagements in Federal Public Institutions seeks to institutionalise frameworks and standards within Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of government as well as publicly owned companies using virtual engagement as an administrative procedure in service.

This policy which is in line with the Nigeria e-Government master plan was developed through a consultative process involving the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy towards ensuring its effective implementation across the public service with consequent accruable benefits.

Mr. Femi Williams explained that his company had made all the required investments to meet all the requirements of the National Policy on Virtual Engagements in Federal Public Institutions.

“Konn3ct is the only virtual conferencing platform that has met all criteria for the new virtual engagement tool in Federal public institutions. Konn3ct is the only certified indigenous cloud-based virtual engagement solution in the market today. Konn3ct is registered by NITDA and installed on the Galaxy Backbon