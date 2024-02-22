Apparently bothered by the state of the nation’s economy, member representing Ado, Okpokwu and Ogbadibo federal constituency of Benue state, Chief Philip Agbese has cancelled his forthcoming birthday celebration scheduled for 25th February.

Agbese in a statement he personally signed said in as much as it is a special day for him, this year celebration comes with some exceptions.

He said, “February 25th is a very special day for me as it marks my birth anniversary. Every year, it affords me the opportunity for introspection and to express gratitude to God for the gift of life.

“In as much as this is a thing of joy and many want it marked with pomp and pageantry, however, this year’s celebration comes with an exception because of the inevitability of hardship, suffering and anguish in the country.

“Of what use is a lavish celebration when Nigerians can barely feed? What is the essence of merriment with the elites when those who voted for me at the grassroots live in fear, hunger and toil?

“I have never been one to indulge in such luxuries or extravagance. My political foray won’t change that. Life is enjoyed more comfortably on the fringes of a community or social circle where social pressure is under wraps.

“Ahead of this auspiciously personal day of mine, let me throw a quick disclaimer. In my characteristic modesty, I wish to mark this birthday in a restrained fashion without fanfare. This is a time of sober reflection.

“On this note, therefore, I want to urge my friends, colleagues and associates to kindly channel their resources to their families, communities, constituents and the most vulnerable among us. Share my love with them.

“Finally, the book of Ecclesiastes 7:3 says “Sorrow is better than laughter, because sober reflection is good for the heart.” I will be taking this time to pray for our dear nation, myself and other leaders. I urge you all to do likewise” he said.