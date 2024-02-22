The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has screened four aspirants contesting for the ticket ahead of the 2024 gubernatorial election.

The aspirants underwent evaluations on their academic records, eligibility, membership and voter cards, passport photographs, and other relevant information.

The screening committee, led by Sen Abdulrahman Abubakar, while addressing journalists after the exercise, said the aspirants purchased the nomination and expression of interest forms for 11 million.

He emphasised the party’s interest in producing the next governor of Edo State and bringing the exemplary governance witnessed in Kano State to their region.

Abubakar said: “We are here to screen the party aspirants on the expression of interest from the academic records credentials, the National Youth Service where possible, where applicable and where not applicable, the exemption certificate records.

“The party membership and voters card, their passport photographs, if you have a waiver, your membership dues payment and any other additional information, that is the checklist. We’re here to require.

“We will be very much interested in whoever becomes our candidate. Our interest is that we should produce by the grace of God the next governor of Edo state.

“And the kind of governance example we are learning in Kano state will also move to Edo state by the end of this year.”

One of the aspirants, Pastor Azemhe Azena, who is also the pastor in charge of the Omega Fire Ministries in the Southern Region of Benin City, spoke confidently about his qualifications and close ties to Edo State.

He highlighted his presence in the community and his previous experiences in handling security matters within the state.

Another aspirant, Engr, Sebastian Iyere, expressed his belief in the screening process and the competence of the NNPP officials overseeing it.

He acknowledged the desire for a candidate from Edo Central to emerge as the next governor, citing the zoning arrangement.

Iyere said: “The screening is ongoing. I am sure there are competent people that the NNPP has provided to conduct the screening and I am sure that their goals and purposes would be achieved.”

He added, “There is indeed agitation for an Edo state central to produce the next governor. Fortunately for me, I am from Edo central, So, going by the zoning I would say I do not have a problem. But the NNPP as a party has their own mode of doing things, now it is left for the NNPP to make that ultimate choice.

“I’m here, driven by passion, driven by Sincerity, honesty and openness. I am here to turn Edo states into the industrial hub of West Africa.”