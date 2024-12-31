The latest report from the United Nations as estimated by Worldometer has predicted the population of Nigeria to reach 237,527,782 by 2025, an increase of 235,072,214 from the population recorded in December 2024.

The data also disclosed an increase of 4,796,533 population in the country between 2023 and 2024.

According to the report, Nigeria ranks sixth in the list of countries (and dependencies) with population equivalent to 2.85% of the total world population.

It also places listed Lagos with 15,388,000 people, Kano 4,910,000, Ibadan 3,649,000, Abuja 2,690,000 and Port Harcourt 2,120,000 as cities with the most populated people, stressing that 53.9 % of the Nigeria’s population live in the urban areas at 125,447,884 in 2024.

The report also noted that the population density in Nigeria is 255 per Km2 (662 people per mi2) and the total land area is 910,770 Km2 (351,650 sq. miles).

“The median age in Nigeria is 17.9 years while the life expectancy at birth for both sexes is 54.6 years. Females have a life expectancy of 54.9 years at birth while that of males is 54.3 years,” the report said.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates released Monday also averred that the world population increased by more than 71 million people in 2024 which is a slight slowdown from the 75 million increase recorded in 2023.

According to the new data, the world population is also projected to reach 8.09 billion people on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.