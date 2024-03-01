The House of Representatives has asked all federal government agencies to suspend all concession processes they are involved in until its ongoing investigation is concluded.

The Joint House Committee on Public Assets and Special Duties gave these directives during its inaugural investigative hearing at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja on Thursday.

This was as the agencies that appeared for the hearing including, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) and The National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) did not tender the full documents requested by the panel.

Consequently, a member of the Committee, Hon. Saidu Abdullahi (APC, Niger) moved a motion, saying: “If we all agree that the concession process should be suspended pending the investigation or they should go ahead.

“We should put it to them. Let them know that it is a resolution by this committee that all other pending concession processes be suspended until after this committee has concluded its work.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Kabir Tukura Ibrahim who put the motion to voting and it was unanimously voted for, said: “So, anything regarding this concession should be suspended pending the outcome of everything that we are doing here. This goes to all the agencies here present.

“I have seen a submission of NAPTIP that is very skeletal, is not informative, and doesn’t carry what we required for us to work with. Please do a detailed report, let it encapsulate all of the necessary areas of the concession that you are going into.

“This should not be accepted. It’s an insult to this committee to bring this submission before the House of Representatives. Please let’s do better.”

While declaring the investigative hearing open, Speaker Abbas Tajuden said the exercise marked a crucial milestone in the House’s dedication to appraise the efficacy of Public Private Partnership (PPP) Programmes and Concession Agreements from 1999 till the present day.

Represented by his deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the speaker said the objective of the investigative hearing is explicit – to meticulously dissect the triumphs, challenges, and overall impact of PPPs and Concession agreements on our public infrastructure and services.

“While PPPs have indeed played a crucial role in propelling development, it is imperative that their effectiveness undergoes a comprehensive analysis. Therefore, this hearing presents a platform for transparent dialogue, insightful discussions, and collective efforts to rectify any shortcomings and build upon successes.

“As we set off on this journey of investigation and evaluation, we should remain mindful of the public interest we are duty-bound to serve. Your insights and expertise are vital in shaping recommendations that will steer the course of future policies and practices. Hence, I encourage active involvement, constructive discourse, and a mutual commitment to transparency and accountability.

“Together, let us ensure that the outcomes of this hearing not only provide a comprehensive understanding of past performances but also lay a solid foundation for more effective and equitable Public Private Partnerships in the future,” he added.