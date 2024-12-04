The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and the Ministry of Transportation, to conduct a thorough investigation into the recent boat mishaps in the country. This investigation would provide insights and recommendations on improving maritime safety.

This followed the adoption of a motion brought under matters of urgent national importance moved by Hon. Unyime Idem from Akwa Ibom at plenary on Tuesday.

Presenting the motion, Idem noted that Nigeria has witnessed a disturbing surge in boat mishaps in recent times, resulting in the tragic loss of numerous lives.

He said: “The most recent incident, which occurred on Friday, November 29, 2024, was the devastating Kogi boat mishap, which took place along the Dambo-Ebuchi waterways of the River Niger in Kupa Local Government Area. This tragic incident involved over 160 passengers, with only 24 rescued, approximately 54 confirmed dead, and an unknown number still unaccounted for.

“The Kogi boat mishap marks Nigeria’s third passenger boat accident within 60 days. In a similar tragic incident, precisely on October 3, 2024, a wooden dugout canoe carrying approximately 300 passengers capsized and sank in the River Niger, resulting in the loss of nearly 200 lives.

“Just last week, a collision between two boats in Delta State, southern Nigeria, claimed the lives of five people. The reoccurrence of these devastating incidents, culminating in the recent Kupa boat mishap in Kogi State, underscores the urgent need for improved maritime safety measures in Nigeria.

“Maritime experts have identified a combination of critical factors contributing to the alarming frequency of boat accidents in Nigeria, including inadequate boat maintenance and poor design, overloading, lack of essential safety equipment and emergency response plans, insufficient training for boat operators, and a lack of strict regulatory enforcement.

“The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) are responsible for enforcing safety regulations in the maritime sector. However, these agencies are reportedly more focused on revenue generation than ensuring the safety of passengers.

“The recent surge in boat accidents has raised concerns about the safety of Nigeria’s waterways and the need for urgent intervention.

Concerned that if nothing is done to improve safety and emergency response systems, Nigerians will continue to face psychological trauma, economic losses, and untimely deaths,” he argued further.