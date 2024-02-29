The House of Representatives has mandated the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to extend registration period for the

Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) by two weeks, to enable more potential candidates enroll for the examination.

This was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Hassan Shinkafi from Zamfara State at plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion, Shinkafi said the UTME registration, which commenced from January 15 ended on February 26, 2004, but many families had been constrained from registering their children or wards within the timeframe as a result of the painful prevailing economic situation in the country.

He expressed worry that the online registration, which constituted setback to non-IT compliant candidates, who desired to be part of the examination, could not achieve this core objective because of the deadline.

“Also worried that, without extension of the registration, many candidates will not be able to register and participate in the exercise and that means there will not be a wider coverage and participation in this year’s UTME Examination in Nigeria,” the lawmaker had argued.