Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the promotion of 8,785 civil servants of the FCT Administration.

The acting permanent secretary, FCTA, Mr. Udo Atang, who made the disclosure on Thursday, said 8,785 personnel, who sat for the promotion examination and passed, were promoted to the next rank in accordance with the Public Service Rules.

In a statement signed by the director of Information and Communication, FCTA, Muhammad Sule, Atang said that out of the 9,710 officers that participated in the process, 8,785 were successful and promoted to their next Grade Level.

“The breakdown of the promotion shows that, out of 9,710 Officers across the various Secretariats, Departments and Agencies (SDAs) that participated in the 2023 Examination Exercise, 925 were unsuccessful.

“Further analysis shows that out of the 3,924 eligible Officers of Common Services Departments that took part in the examination, 3,295 Staff were promoted.

“Similarly, out of the 933 Professional and Technical Officers that participated in the examination, 918 were promoted; while out of the 1,179 Health Officers, who sat for the examination,1,144 were elevated.

“Consequently, out of the 3,674 Education Officers and Assistant Education Officers that participated in the exercise, 3,428 were promoted,” he said.

Atang, who commended the FCT minister for his prompt approval, revealed that the approval for the promotion by the Minister came within 24 hours upon submission.

He noted that the Minister recognises the commitment and hard work of the FCT staff and encouraged them to double their efforts in the service to the FCT Administration and their fatherland.

The acting permanent secretary, therefore, urged all staff of the Administration to reciprocate the minister’s kind gesture by supporting the leadership of the FCT Administration to deliver on President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly the Ministerial Performance Bond for Presidential Priorities and Deliverables.