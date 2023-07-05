Reps Ask JAMB To Forgive Mmesoma Over Fake UTME Result

The House of Representatives has asked the Joint Admission And Matriculation Board (JAMB) to lift the three years ban on Ejikeme Mmesoma not to sit Unified Tartary Matriculation Examination (UTME) over alleged manipulation of her results in the examination this year.

The House also set up an Ad-hoc Committee chaired by Sada Soli (APC, Katsina) to investigate the alleged manipulation, JAMB facilities with a view to averting such a situation in the future and report back in three weeks.

The Green Chamber reached these decisions when it adopted a motion moved by Hon. Awaji-Inombek Abiante (PDP, Rivers) at plenary on Wednesday, calling on independent examiners to cross-check Mmesoma’s script to determine her score.

Moving the motion, Abiante stated that Ejikeme Mmesoma of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, Anambra State sat for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations and scored 362.

He said on July 2, JAMB, Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin made a public pronouncement accusing Miss Ejikeme Mmesoma of manipulating her UTME results that she actually scored 249 instead of the 362 as claimed.