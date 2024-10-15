Advertisement

The House of Representatives has expressed displeasure over the non-implementation of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (Prohibition) Act 2018 by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and the private sector.

The Green Chamber expressed its concerns at the investigative hearing on MDA compliance with the Act, held at the House Committee on Disability Matters in Abuja on Monday.

In his address, the House Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere, said the discrimination and stigmatisation faced by Persons with Disabilities in Nigeria has continued unabated. Yet, the compliance level of MDAs with the “Disability Act” has left the challenges unattended, while the situation was not different with the private sector.

Ihonvbere recalled that the World Health Organisation reported that Nigeria accounted for about 20 million out of the total 195 million persons with disabilities worldwide, which implied that it accounted for about 3.9 % of the figure.

He said this was a significant challenge to the government and people of Nigeria, noting that the basis for the engagement has become necessary and long overdue and that the country must act now to avoid repeating past mistakes.

The lawmaker assured that the House leadership would provide the necessary support to ensure the full implementation of this law and any other assistance needed to create a more inclusive Nigeria.

“We all know that the National Assembly passed the Bill on the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018 and was accented to by President Muhammadu Buhari; this law is already in force.

“The Acts protects the rights and welfare of Persons With Disabilities in Nigeria, as enunciated by Part V, which provides for the liberty, right to education, health and first consideration in queues, accommodation and emergencies.

“MDAs are yet to implement the Act even now that we speak. But if this is allowed to continue, it will cause severe damage to our social and economic development and further impair our thinking as a people without understanding and the will to do the right thing,” he added.

For his part, the chairman of the committee, Hon. Bashiru Dawodu, lamented that, despite a clear timeline for the commencement of the implementation of the Act signed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018, MDAs still needed to implement its provisions.

Dawodu insisted that the Act has provided a timeline for the implementation, which had elapsed since January, and the MDAs needed to be committed to implementing its provisions.

“Sequel to the resolution of the House of Representatives HR 07/02/2024, the Committee on Disability was mandated to investigate the compliance of MDA’S s to Discrimination Against Persons With Disability (prohibition) act 2018 “Disability Act 2018.

“This flag-off is also intended to get input from the community of Persons With Disability (PWD) to achieve the desired outcome, and, as the saying goes, there is nothing for PWDs without PWDs.

“The disability act provides for the protection of rights and welfare of PWDs. This enquiry will critically assess thematic areas of accessibility, employment, and disability inclusion in policy, plans, programmes, and projects of the MDAs,” he added.