The House of Representatives has extended the resumption of plenary from April 16 to 23, 2024 to allow for the completion of the ongoing renovations in the chamber.

Clerk of the House, Dr Yahaya Danzaria who announced this on Friday, said extension is to allow for the completion of renovations to the Green chamber for its readiness for plenary sessions, henceforth.

The House had adjourned plenary on March 20 to April 16 to apparently enable members participate in the Easter and Ramadan (Sallah) festivities.

The announcement reads: “I write to respectfully inform you that the resumption date from the ongoing recess has been rescheduled from Tuesday, April 16, 2024, to Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

“This adjustment is necessary to allow for the completion of renovations to the chamber of the House of Representatives, ensuring its readiness for plenary sessions, henceforth.

“All inconveniences are highly regretted. Your understanding or cooperation regarding this change is highly appreciated. Please make necessary adjustments to your schedules and ensure your presence on the new resumption date.

“I wish you all productive constituency engagements during this extended recess period. Please stay safe and take all necessary precautions,” Danzaria said.