Controversial cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, on Friday pleaded guilty to the allegation of abusing the Naira brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

However, the EFCC, through its counsel, Suleiman Suleiman withdrew the two-count charge of laundering N180.7 million through his company, Bob Express earlier filed against him.

Counsel to the anti-graft agency however did not give any reason for the decision.

Following his plea, Justice Awogboro convicted the defendant on four-count charge of tampering with the N490, 000 by spraying.

Bobrisky, who wore a black gown and covered his head with a black veil, was surrounded by 10 armed operatives of the EFCC, who prevented journalists from taking his pictures.

