Advertisement

The plenary session of the House of Representatives on Tuesday turned rowdy over attempt to correct the impression that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must compulsorily observe political parties’ convention, congress, conference or meetings.

This followed a motion of personal explanation moved by the member representing Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo federal constituency of Anambra State, Hon. Peter Ifeanyi Uzokwe (YPP).

Advertisement

Uzokwe sought the interpretation of the provisions of section 82 of the Electoral Act 2022, which inter-alia says ‘INEC may, with or without prior notice to the political party attend and observe any convention, congress, conference or meeting which is convened by a political party…’

The only Young Progressives Party (YPP) lawmaker in the House intended to correct the notion that INEC must be present at the convention and other meetings of any political party.

Soon after he raised the order of personal matter, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, who presided over the sitting, asked him whether that it was something internal to the House.

But Uzokwe replied in the negative, saying: “it is something that relates to our electoral law, the law that we, in conjunction with Nigerians, that we made to guide our elections and our conducts, not the members,” and the speaker asked him to go ahead.

He said: “When we go out, the impression that people have outside is that INEC must be present at conventions and congresses of party. But it is not in our law. I will take our members to section 82(1) an and it reads: Notice of convention and congresses…”

But Abbas interjected, reminding Uzokwe that the House is in the process of amending the Electoral Act and he should wait till then to raise such issues.

“A session is going to be dedicated very soon to look at, clause by clause, all the relevant provisions and the amendments proposed. So I don’t think, if in the light of what we have before us, we need to discuss anything about Electoral Act, you should wait until when those issues that you are raising are not addressed in the amendments that…

“What I am trying to tell you, by next week, all these areas that are defective, or are seen to be defective, will be brought before us to finalise on them.

“That’s what I’m saying, that any matter on Electoral Act, we should suspend until when we consider the amendments and then we can see whether there is need for us to actually look further into areas that have not been actually addressed.

“I think it is an area that we’ve already agreed, both the Senate and the House, will take a day and it will be done concurrently, concurrently, all the amendments.,” the speaker said.

The more Abbas tried to make the lawmaker step down the matter, the more he equally pushed further, insisting he must be heard.

The back and forth between Speaker Abbas and Hon. Uzokwe as well as Points of Order raised by other members at plenary, made the session rowdy.

Rising on a point of order, the member representing Eleme/Oyigbo/Tai Federal Constituency of Rivers State said a controversial matter could not be entertained under personal explanation.

“By the indulgence of the House and the leave of the Speaker, a member may make a personal explanation, although there will be no question before the House, but no controversial matter may be brought forward or may debate arise upon the explanation.

“Mr. Speaker, this issue is controversial. We cannot act in isolation with the constitution. We cannot,” he said.

Agreeing with the position, Speaker Abbas said: “a matter is controversial or not, unless and until Mr. Speaker deems it so. But what I’m saying is that we should suspend talking about electoral issues since we have a session to discuss exclusively on that, and it is coming very soon.

“I hope, Honourable Ifeanyi, you are taking note of what I have said. We have a session next week when all issues of electoral matters will be discussed comprehensively on this. Mr. Speaker, point of order.”

Hon. Uzokwe replied that, “I have heard you. Mr. Speaker, I have not said what I want to say. It is so serious that it is damaging our reputation outside.”

But, Abbas said: “Please, can you sit down? Be matured, you are a matured person and elderly. You shouldn’t be talking with anger. This is a simple issue. You should be matured enough to know that this is a serious place. It is not a place for us to be exhibiting our own anger or temper over simple issues.”

In his intervention, Hon. Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi from Lagos State reminded the Speaker and the entire House that the matter raised by Uzokwe was a constitutional matter and he should be allowed speak out.

“Mr. Speaker, I am looking at the constitutional issues. When an issue comes before this House, and it is a constitutional issue, I am looking at Section 4 of the Constitution. Mr. Speaker, I am seeking your protection… This is a ground rule of the Constitution that brought us here. Standing law is a subsidiary legislation. Therefore, the Constitution supersedes the standing order…the issues that were raised by Honourable Ifeanyi is an issue of law, and the House has the right to hear him out. That is my position, Mr. Speaker.”

Abbas replied that, “nobody is saying that Honourable Ifeanyi does not have the right to speak on this subject matter, but my appeal to him was that rather than discussing about this issue, we should wait for the Deputy Speaker who is going to bring before the Parliament a comprehensive amendment on Electoral Act.”